Eilat becomes first city with 4.5G coverage

Eilat is the first city in Israel with a 4.5G LTE Advance cellular network. HOT Mobile Ltd. and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) have completed their deployment in Eilat through phi, the company operates the joint network for the two companies. The technology upgrades the network's performance, with much faster surfing speeds. Users with a suitable cellular device can obtain speeds around 100 Mbps.

HOT Mobile was the first company in Israel to announce commercial implementation of the solution, and will derive special benefit from it, because its network is less busy. The technology solution is achieved by unifying a group of frequencies from various areas. phi uses frequencies around 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz. This means that both Partner and HOT Mobile are beginning to create a marketing technological advantage that other players in the market will be unable to ignore for long, and will have to obtain themselves.

The joint company also has nearly 2,000 sites - the largest number of sites in Israel.

As far as is known, Pelephone Communications Ltd.'s response is likely to come in the form of the MIMI 4X4 solution it is considering. This solution upgrades the speed offered in 4G networks by 30% using multi-antennas for broadcasting and receiving.

HOT Mobile said, "Eilat is the first city with widespread deployment of 4 plus G, which enables HOT Mobile customers to surf at speeds in excess of 100 Mbps. HOT Mobile is glad to offer its customers the fastest surfing experience in Israel. In the coming months, we will continue deployment in the major cities in Israel."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017