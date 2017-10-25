Einstein note earns Hebrew U $1.5m in Jerusalem auction

A note written by Albert Einstein for a courier in Tokyo setting out his theory for a happy life has sold for $1.56 million at an auction in Jerusalem for $1.56 million, according to auctioneers, Agence France-Presse reports.

“It was an all-time record for an auction of a document in Israel,” said Winner’s spokesman Meni Chadad. The auctioneers had only expected the note to fetch up to $8,000. The note, on Imperial Hotel Tokyo stationery, says in German, "a quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success bound with constant unrest."

It is thought that Einstein did not have money for a tip and gave him the note instead.

The buyer was a European who wished to remain anonymous and the beneficiary is the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which was bequeathed his extensive collection of documents. In the same auction, another note saying, "Where there's a will there's a way," was bought for $250,000, while two other letters written by Einstein fetched a combined $43,200.

In June, letters written by Einstein about God, Israel and physics sold for nearly $210,000 at a Jerusalem auction.

