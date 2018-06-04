El Al, Polish carrier LOT reach codeshare agreement

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) and LOT Polish Airlines today signed a memorandum of understanding for a codeshare agreement. The agreement is designed to apply to at least one route operated by the two airlines. The announcement accompanying the signing said that the companies hoped to tighten commercial ties between the two countries.

LOT CEO and president of management board Rafal Milczarski welcomed cooperation, saying, "El Al and LOT share many common features, including size of air fleet and activity." He described the agreement between the two airlines as "a natural measure that will benefit the passengers." El Al VP Commercial and Industry Affairs Michael Strassburger mentioned the increase in passenger traffic between Poland and Israel, saying that the agreement would enable El Al to increase the basket of products that it offers to passengers.

A codeshare agreement allows passengers to buy a ticket through El Al or LOT and combine flights of the two airlines and accumulate frequent flyer points from these flights. El Al is not a member of any airline alliances, a fact that obstructs the company. Codeshare agreements create the possibility of cooperation with other airlines; El Al has such agreements with Air Mexico, Swiss Airlines, Iberia Airlines, Thai Airways, Qantas Airways, Air China, JetBlue Airways, etc.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 4, 2018

