El Al Q2 profit halved

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) reported its second quarter results this morning. The airline's net profit plummeted 53% to $16.4 million, compared with $35 million in the second quarter of 2016.

El Al's operating revenue totaled $541 million in the second quarter of this year, slightly higher than the $538 million recorded in the second quarter of 2016. Passenger revenue rose 1.1%, while cargo revenue fell 2.5%.

Operating expenses rose 5% to $433 million, mainly because of salary rises for employees in the new labor agreement signed by the company.

In the first quarter, El Al lost $30 million, in large part because of the salary rises and higher jet fuel costs. Operating revenue in the first quarter was $418 million.

El Al's share price is currently down by more than 10% on the Tel Aviv Stok Exchange.

