El Al, Qantas eye code-sharing agreement

In the presence of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) CEO David Maimon and Qantas International CEO Gareth Evans signed a memorandum of understanding today in Sydney towards the conclusion of a code-sharing agreement between the two airlines. Netanyahu is making the first official visit to Australia by an Israeli prime minister. He is accompanied by a senior business delegation.

The agreement will mean that passengers will on each airline will be able to earn and use frequent flyer points on the other. It will also provide for connections between El Al flights to Hong Kong, Bangkok and Johannesburg and Qantas flights between those destinations and Australia.

Evans said of the agreement, “The timing’s especially good when you think about the growing number of Australian companies doing business with Israel’s world-class technology and start-up sectors,” while Maimon added “To have the national carriers of both Israel and Australia further enhance co-operation will strengthen the ties between our countries and provide a seamless mode of travel.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017