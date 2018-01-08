El Al appoints Gonen Usishkin CEO

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it will appoint Gonen Usishkin, currently vice president commercial at the airline, to the post of CEO. Usishkin will take up the post in the next few weeks after a handover period with outgoing CEO David Maimon.

Usishkin is a former Israel Air Force pilot, and he holds a BA degree in economics and management and an MBA, both from Tel Aviv University. He joined El Al in 2004, beginning as a first officer on its 747-200 and 747-400 fleets. From 2007, before his appointment as vice president in 2016, he served in various management roles: director of commercial planning; director of scheduling and distribution systems (allocation of aircraft to flights); director of revenue management; and head of strategy and business development.

Usishkin, together with others at El Al, was responsible for its largest procurement project to date, of Boeing Dreamliner aircraft.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018