El Al cuts Hong Kong fares to counter Cathay

The first A-350 Airbus airliner of the Cathay Pacific airline will land in Israel on March 26, thereby inaugurating the airline's direct flights on the Tel Aviv-Hong Kong route. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is the only airline currently operating direct flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv.

Cathay is offering an $863 starting price for tourist class seats on its direct flights on certain dates. The regular fare on the route is $1,000-1,100, for example for an early May flight.

El Al is taking up the challenge. Starting next Sunday, the airline will offer bargains for passengers from Tel Aviv to Hong Kong, including ticket prices and various benefits, such as entry tickets to amusement parks. El Al is aiming to market this destination for families, not just for business or individual passengers.

As part of El Al's bargains, flights in May-August are priced starting at $920 in May-June and $1,070 in July-August. Groups of four or more people will receive a family entrance ticket to Ocean Park. Another bargain for couples offers a free overnight in a hotel for passengers during May-June.

As more operators enter the market and competition is introduced for routes to various destinations, passengers will benefit, assuming that everyone has realized the need to compare prices and search for worthwhile alternatives, whether on a direct flight or via interim destinations.

