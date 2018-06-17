El Al flight disruptions continue over weekend

The disruptions to the flight schedule of El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) continued over the weekend. Flight 095 to Beijing, scheduled to take off at 22:45 on Saturday night was postponed to 9:00 this morning. Flight 021 to New York, originally scheduled to take off at 23:30 on Saturday night, was postponed to 6:50 this morning. Another flight that has been substantially rescheduled is this morning's 8:00 flight to Heraklion in Greece, which has been postponed to 15:45. This flight is operated by El Al subsidiary Sun d'Or.

These disruptions follow flight cancellations in the past two weeks: on Thursday, El Al cancelled its flight to Boston, one of a spate of cancellations that have hit the airline's passengers recently. El Al's explanation was that the cancellations were for "operational reasons".

In most cases, passengers are informed of cancellations or changes only in the 24 hours before the flight concerned, which naturally causes frustration at upset plans.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 17, 2018

