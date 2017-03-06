El Al improves punctuality rating

The FlightStats website has given Spanish airline Iberia its top rating for punctuality in February. According to the website, more than 92% of Iberia's fights landed on time (a flight that lands more than 15 minutes after the scheduled time is defined as late).

Also high in the punctuality ratings was US airline Delta with 87% of its flights on time, the same as Lufthansa and Alitalia.

Following the resolution of the dispute between between El Al Israel Airlines Ltd.'s (TASE: ELAL) management and its pilots' committee, the Israeli airline significantly improved its punctuality rating, with 66% of its flights landing on time. The airline has been in last place in recent months. El Al's February flights were late by an average of 41 minutes.

Air India, which has announced the introduction of direct flights from Tel Aviv, was in last place in the punctuality ratings, with only 51% of its flights landing on time.

The average proportion of flights landing on time for all airlines was 80%. British Airways' punctuality was exactly average at 80%, while United Airlines was at 82%.

