El Al maintenance workers promise peaceful Dreamliner protest

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd.'s (TASE: ELAL) first Boeing Dreamliner aircraft is due to land in Israel shortly. Some 400 of the airline's maintenance workers are set to hold a peaceful protest. The plan is for them to wear black shirts with the word "Maintenance" on them and to stand with raised fists. The workers say they will strictly abide by last night's decision by the Labor Court allowing them to wear the black shirts at the ceremony this morning but not to engage in any violent disturbances.

The maintenance workers' committee instructed them not to be violent and to focus on the demand that the management should hold serious talks with them and pay them their due. "This is a day of celebration with a black tag attached. We will hold a silent protest without shouting. The message will be delivered quietly."

Some 2,400 invited guests are expected to attend the ceremony, the cost of which is estimated at NIS 670,000.

El Al pilots committee chairman Ran Alkabetz welcomed the advent of the new aircraft this morning. On the maintenance workers' protest he said, "In order to El Al to succeed in maintaining its status as a premium airline, the management has the responsibility of bolstering its employees both on the ground and in the air. No machine, however good and prestigious it may be, will create value for the passenger unless we can ensure the best service possible. This is done through loyal, content, and well-rewarded employees."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017