El Al pilots hint at further disruptions

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) Pilots Committee has hinted at the start of a new round of disruptions. The Committee issued a statement this morning that said, "From next week a shortfall of licensed El Al pilots is expected due to a decision by the company to put one third of pilot and simulator instructors."

The statement continued, "In an exceptional step, while discussions are taking place to arrange terms of employment, El Al's management has decided to put one third of pilot and simulator instructors on forced leave. We are talking about pilot and simulator instructors over the age of 65 who are the company's most senior and experienced pilots. Management has decided that the salaries of these pilots will be reduced by tens of percentages from next month. The result of El Al management's step will be growing harm to the number of pilots with a valid license at the service of the company in implementing its full schedule."

It was only at the beginning of December that El Al management and pilots signed an agreement, which included an 8.75% pay hike, while pilots agreed to streamlining measures. That agreement ended nearly a month of flight cancellations and disruptions.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 15, 2017

