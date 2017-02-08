El Al pilots, management near agreement

The El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) pilots' committee announced, "With the mediation of Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) chairman Avi Nissenkorn, a draft agreement with El Al's management has been drawn up… The pilots' committee, headed by Nir Zuk, and El Al CEO David Maimon have reached an agreement ending the dispute."

Allegations have been made that the pilots' committee announcement was designed to put pressure on management to quickly obtain the El Al board of directors' consent to the draft agreement - if such an agreement exists, that is.

The pilots' announcement further stated, "It was agreed that the veteran pilots over 65 would receive the same salary they received as pilots, while working in pilot-related jobs in training or management. It was also agreed on a mechanism for proper retirement compensation for pilots for whom no pilot-related jobs are found."

El Al spokesman Ran Rahav told "Globes" today, "The announcement by the pilots' representatives was coordinated with neither El Al management nor the Histadrut. Progress has been achieved, but gaps still exist. It is surprising that in the midst of still incomplete negotiations, one side is reporting by itself that the process is over. Such methods are not used in negotiations."

Nissenkorn convened the parties yesterday in an attempt to settle the dispute and the disruptions that are taking place, despite a Labor Tribunal order telling the pilots to return to work immediately. The parties talked all night in an attempt to reach agreement. At this stage, at least until a regular announcement is issued, it is unclear whether their efforts succeeded.

