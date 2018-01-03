El Al to abolish low-cost brand UP

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) announced this morning that, in the second quarter of 2018, it intends to launch a new format for flights to all its European destinations, and to abolish its low cost brand UP. The company says that in the next few years it plans renovation of the interiors of its European destination aircraft, including gradual replacement of the tourist and business class seats on part of its narrow-bodied fleet.

El Al says that tourist class passengers will be given a choice of three types of flight package: a basic package that will allow hand luggage only plus a meal, with no possibility of cancelling or changing the flight; a package with choice of seat, checked-in luggage, and change or cancellation for a fee; and an all-inclusive package that in addition to the above will allow a second piece of hand luggage, and flexibility over changes and cancelations. All this will be subject to the criteria set by the airline for each ticket, and the provisions of the law.

Ticket sales in the new format will start during the second quarter of 2018, for flights in the fourth quarter of the year.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 3, 2018

