Elbit Systems unit wins $50m contract with US Navy

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) subsidiary Elbit Systems of America LLC.has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract for approximately $50 million by the US Navy to provide the Helmet Display and Tracker System (HDTS) with the Continuously Computed Impact Point (CCIP) algorithm, for the MH-60S helicopter. The work will be performed in Fort Worth Texas, and completed by June 2021. An initial order of approximately $14.2 million was received.

Elbit says that this award represents the US Navy’s first production order for the line-of-sight helmet tracking system and the integration of targeting symbology in the Armed Helicopter Weapon System (AHWS) for the MH-60S fleet.

“Elbit Systems of America is strategically focused on delivering capabilities that aircrews can trust to increase mission effectiveness”, said Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems of America. “The HDTS and CCIP are prime examples of our advanced display and targeting solutions that give aircrews a decisive edge during critical missions”.

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has a market cap of $4.87 billion.

