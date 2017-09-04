Elbit Systems wins $11m Asia-Pacific navy deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded an $11 million contract for the supply of an integrated maritime C4ISR system to an Asia-Pacific navy.

The contract, to be performed over a two-year period, will include interconnected coastal sensor towers, naval command centers and maritime C4I capabilities, as well as ongoing maintenance. The project will support commanders and other users (headquarters, command centers, coastal observation posts and vessels) throughout routine and special operations, and will also be used for training and simulation.

Based on advanced combat-proven C4ISR and sensor technologies, Elbit Systems continues to expand its C4ISR maritime activity with a system enabling full situational awareness and networked real-time force cooperation

Elbit Systems Land & C4I general manager Yehuda Vered said, "As a leading C4ISR company, we were able to provide the customer with a complete situational awareness and networked real-time solution, integrating radar, electro-optic systems, radio and communications systems. We witness a growing demand from coastal agencies and navies that are required to secure ports, dams, harbors and waterways while encountering terrorism, illegal immigration, enemy operations and a high volume of vessels and passengers traveling at sea."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017