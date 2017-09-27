Elbit Systems wins $300m Asia-Pacific deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $300million contract, for the supply of command and control systems to a customer in the Asia-Pacific region. The company said that the project will be performed over the next three years.

The announcement of this latest deal comes just 24 hours after the Haifa-based company announced that it had been awarded a $240 million contract by an African country to supply a range of equipment for its military. This is Elbit's largest ever deal in Africa.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "We are proud to be selected to provide a command and control solution, which is based on Elbit Systems cutting-edge technologies and operational experience. We are considered as one of the world’s leaders in the command and control field and we trust that other customers will follow this Asia-Pacific customer."

