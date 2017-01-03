Elbit Systems wins $35m laser weapons deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has been awarded two contracts from Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. for the supply of airborne laser designators worth $35 million. The contracts will be performed over three-years and the systems will be supplied by Rafael to two countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Elbit Systems’ laser designators have been in the forefront technologically and operationally for over three decades. Elbit Systems’ designators are based on cutting-edge technology, with focus on optimizing size, weight and power to provide optimal solutions for ground and airborne systems.

Significant technological investments, as well as a large scale production infrastructure have enabled Elbit Systems to become a world leader in the field of lasers in general and laser designators in particular, with thousands of designators operational worldwide. The miniaturized laser systems provide aircrews with force multiplying capabilities, for a precise target designation and a rapid closure of the sensor to shooter cycle.

Elbit Systems’ ISTAR Division general manager Elad Aharonson said, "Elbit Systems has years of experience in developing advanced electro optic systems including highly accurate and powerful laser designators in particular. The awarded contracts reaffirm Elbit’ Systems’ commitment to the Asia-Pacific market and to its investments in local industries."

