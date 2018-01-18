search
Front > News

Elbit Systems wins $85m contract in Europe

Bezhalel Machlis photo: Tamar Matsafi
18 Jan, 2018 10:59
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Th contract is for advanced ground-based electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has been awarded an approximately $85 million contract from a European country to supply a range of advanced ground-based Electronic Warfare (EW) and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) systems. The company says that the contract will be performed over a four-year period.

Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT - Elisra general manager Edgar Maimon said, “We are proud of this contract award that attests to the company's technological and operational advantage and to the maturity of our solutions. We are encouraged by the growing demand from European customers and believe that our portfolio positions us well to serve their needs.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 18, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Bezhalel Machlis photo: Tamar Matsafi
Bezhalel Machlis photo: Tamar Matsafi
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018