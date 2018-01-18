Elbit Systems wins $85m contract in Europe

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has been awarded an approximately $85 million contract from a European country to supply a range of advanced ground-based Electronic Warfare (EW) and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) systems. The company says that the contract will be performed over a four-year period.

Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT - Elisra general manager Edgar Maimon said, “We are proud of this contract award that attests to the company's technological and operational advantage and to the maturity of our solutions. We are encouraged by the growing demand from European customers and believe that our portfolio positions us well to serve their needs.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 18, 2018

