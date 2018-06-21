Elbit Systems wins European electronic warfare deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $17 million contract from a European country to supply a range of advanced ground-based Electronic Warfare (EW) and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) systems. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

Elbit systems EVP and EW and SIGINT - Elisra general manager Edgar Maimon said, "We are proud of this additional contract award in Europe that attests to the company's technological and operational edge and to the maturity of our solutions. We are encouraged by the growing demand from European customers and believe that our portfolio positions us well to serve their needs."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018