Elbit awarded $102m US mortar systems deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) US unit Elbit Systems of America LLC has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract to provide and field mortar fire control systems for the US Army. The contract was awarded by the US Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey. If fully ordered, the maximum value of the contract is $102 million to be performed over a five-year period.

Elbit Systems of America LLC president and CEO Raanan Horowitz said, "Elbit Systems of America provides soldiers enhanced capabilities and fire power to perform combat missions. Our company is focused on providing advanced and proven capabilities that our nation's warfighters can trust to accomplish their mission and return home."

Elbit Systems of America's mortar fire control systems for the US Army consist of Mortar Fire Control Systems Mounted (MFCS-M), Mortar Fire Control Systems Dismounted (MFCS-D) and a lightweight handheld mortar ballistic computer. This improves mission success with greater accuracy while reducing potential exposure to the enemy.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 16, 2017

