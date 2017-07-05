Elbit drones suffer repeated crashes

Two Skylark unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) made by Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) have crashed within a week in IDF operations in the Bethlehem area and the southern Gaza Strip. The UAVs (drones), which were operated by soldiers of the Skyriders unit of the IDF infantry Corps, are believed to be the smallest UAVs used by the IDF. They are mostly used for short-range surveillance and intelligence missions, and can stay airborne for two hours.

One of these UAVs crashed in the Gaza Strip earlier this week, following a similar crash in Bethlehem late last week. The IDF said that the circumstances of the crashes were being investigated, and that there was no concern that sensitive operational information had been leaked in the events.

The two recent crashes follow two crashes early this year involving Elbit Systems-made Skylarks. One, in mid-January, crashed over South Lebanon, and Hezbollah reported that it had seized the aircraft; the other, also in January, went down in Syria.

Military sources told "Globes" that the two recent crashes were attributable to a technical problem detected in the UAVs. The sources asserted that in the past, due to similar cases, these UAVs had been grounded, but that it had been decided this time to refrain from this measure.

The IDF said that the volume of activity involving miniature UAVs had increased substantially in recent years, and that would probably continue to increase in the coming year. "Every malfunction is checked in cooperation with the manufacturer, and we have recently been seeing malfunctions start to repeat themselves," a military source told "Globes." He declined to specify the malfunctions involved, but added, "In both of the recent cases, we know what caused the crash."

An IDF spokesman said in response, "The Skyriders system is an important tool in activity on the various fronts. As part of this, the unit's activity increased by 20% during the year. There was no increase in the percentage of the UAVs crashing. The system is being technologically upgraded for operational needs, which has led to a dramatic fall in the number of technical malfunctions. All crashes are thoroughly investigated by the commanders and professional parties, and the lessons are regularly studied and clarified by the unit."

The IDF said that the systems installed on the UAVs had been safeguarded, and that there was no concern about the leaking of information in cases in which they crashed in enemy territory. At the same time, defense sources told "Globes" today that although no real operational damage had been caused by the loss of such aircraft, every cases of a UAV crashing in hostile territory was a blow to morale. The sources said that the UAVs were inexpensive, and that a cost-benefit analysis showed that it was still preferable for the IDF to use them on a large scale.

