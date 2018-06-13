Elbit unit Beyeonics Surgical raises $11.5m

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its subsidiary Beyeonics Surgical Ltd. raised $11.5 million investment from leading investment groups including an international corporation.

Beyeonics develops innovative surgeon-centered visualization technologies that improve the surgeon's efficiency and substantially enhances patient safety and surgical outcomes.

RELATED ARTICLES Bronfman fund invests $30m in Elbit unit Cyberbit

Beyeonics first clinically tested system - Clarity Bionic Visualization Platform - has a proven track record of providing surgeons with Augmented/Virtual Reality vision capabilities that replace surgical microscopes while allowing real-time integration of an unlimited amount of data.

The Clarity platform is comprised of a Transparent Head Wearable Display that utilizes unique Elbit Systems' displays technology, 3D Ultra-Resolution remote sensing cameras, and a Processing Core that leverages Elbit Systems' image processing know-how as well as fusion and analytical tools to enable zero latency integration of information from multiple digital sources. Undergoing clinical trials since 2016, the Clarity platform has been successfully tested in more than 20 ophthalmic surgeries both at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and at Retinal Consultants of Arizona.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said, "Having completing this funding round on the heels of Cyberbits' investment announcement, attests to the commercial potential of our technologies. We are proud to have spun-off a company that leverages some of our unique technologies to materially enhance surgeons' capabilities in the operating room. This investment will enable Beyeonics to expand product development, to include additional surgical applications and to accelerate commercialization."

Beyeonics Surgical technologies began operating in 2012, led by a team of Elbit Systems senior engineers with a mission to revolutionize the visualization and information presented during surgery. Future products include visualization systems for other surgical applications as well as solutions for spine surgery, minimal invasive procedures, robotic surgery and use in cardiovascular catheterization labs. Operating from Israel, Beyeonics is working in collaboration with Prof. Anat Lowenstein the Head of Ophthalmic Department and Prof. Adiel Barak the Head of the Retina Department in Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and with Dr. Pravin Dugel managing partner at Retinal Consultants of Arizona.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018