Elbit wins $17m night vision systems deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to supply ground breaking, multi spectral BrightNite systems to an air force in a NATO country. The $17 million contract will be performed over a thirty-month period.

Low-flying helicopters, Elbit Systems observes, are especially vulnerable to threats such as difficult terrain, enemy fire and obstacles in the flight path. Sorties must be performed both day and night and often carried out in DVE conditions, adding to the already heavy workload. Prior to BrightNite, flight crews had to rely on night vision goggles (which have limited capabilities) to accomplish their mission. Factors like complete darkness, poor weather conditions, brownouts, whiteouts and sandstorms limit the pilots’ Field of View (FOV). Lightweight, compact and cost-effective, BrightNite delivers a crystal clear visual of the landscape, flight data and especially the mission data, directly to both eyes of the pilot, enabling intuitive flight in a head-up, eyes-out orientation in pitch dark and other DVE and low visibility landing conditions.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said, “We are proud to have won this contract which enables helicopter pilots to gain highly advanced operational capabilities by flying in more than 90% of the nights and in adverse weather conditions. The BrightNite revolutionary solution is suitable for a variety of missions such as Special Forces and search and rescue. Given the important role helicopters are playing in the modern battlefield and the necessity of operating at night, we hope other customers will follow this selection by a NATO country’s air force.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 17, 2017

