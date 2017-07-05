Elbit Systems wins $35m European electro-optics deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that one of its subsidiaries in Europe was awarded a contract from a European country for the supply of thousands of advanced electro-optic (EO) systems for individual infantry soldiers. The deal is worth $35 million and the contract will be performed over two years.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said, "We are encouraged by the growing demand from European customers and believe that our wide portfolio positions us well to serve their needs."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017