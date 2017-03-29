search
Elbit wins $82m electro-optic airborne deal

Elbit ClearVision Photo: Dassault
29 Mar, 2017 16:18
The Condor 2 system, for use in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions, will be delivered to an asian-pacific country.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $82 million contract to provide an Asia-Pacific country with a comprehensive electro-optic airborne solution, Condor 2, for use in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions.

The contract, which is a follow-on order from the same customer, will be performed over a four-year period by Elbit Systems' ISTAR Division. This Elbit Systems program is being performed in cooperation with Israel Aerospace Industries' unit ELTA Systems Ltd., which is supplying additional content to the same customer.

Elbit Systems ISTAR Division general manager Elad Aharonson said, "We are proud of this follow-on contract award, attesting to our customer's satisfaction from the quality of our leading solutions, well suited for the global intelligence needs. Our ISTAR systems and solutions enable customers to carry out effective and flexible ISTAR operations. We see a strong and growing global demand for ISTAR solutions, and believe that other customers will follow this Asia-Pacific customer and select our systems for their needs."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

