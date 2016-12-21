Elbit wins Israel Railways simulator tender

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) and CORYS, Elbit's French partner, have won a tender to build simulators for training Israel Railways drivers. The two companies will operate and maintain two simulators for 10 years, including training the drivers. The tender was issued in December 2015. The simulators, which will be added to Israel Railways' current simulator, will begin operating in the second half of 2017 in support of Israel Railways' expansion and its transition to electrical trains.

One of the simulators will resemble the driving of Israel Railways' new locomotive (the Euro3200 and Euro4000 models). The second, a full mission simulator, will simulate driving Bombardier's electrical locomotives, which Israel Railways will receive starting next year. Bombardier will sell Israel Railways 64 electrical locomotives, with an option for 32 more.

The simulators include a driver's cabin that is an exact copy of the one in the locomotive, with all of its systems. The windows of the cabin screen a view identical to the view seen from the locomotive when it is traveling on the selected route. A voice system installed in the cabin simulates precisely the sounds heard inside and outside the locomotive, and the movement platform simulates the locomotive's movement.

The tender also includes additional procurement of six part task trainer (PTT) table simulators that include a copy of the main systems in the locomotive. The other systems are simulated through virtual means. Training on the simulators is done in groups, with a different driver operating them each time, while the others analyze his performance.

Israel Railways acting CEO Beni Lavi said that the tender was part of Israel Railways' development and growth push, and was "another step in the adoption of advanced technologies for the purposing of a major advance in the quality of the professional training and qualifications we provide to our employees."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 21, 2016

