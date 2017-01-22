Electra Consumer Products launches startup program

In cooperation with the TechForGood organization, Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ELEK) is launching a program for supporting and advising startups. The program is aimed at startup in the quality of life sector, including air-conditioning and climate, energy efficiency, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Electra Consumer Products recently acquired a controlling interest in Golan Telecom Ltd.

Electra Consumer Products CEO Zeev Kalimi said, "We will invest a great deal in 2017 for the purpose of finding the kind of entrepreneurs who are unusual in the Start-Up Nation – those who are generating changes in society with ideals suitable to our content. We will help them turn their vision into reality by giving them know-how, experience, and, of course, a beta site in the largest and most advanced air-conditioners enterprise of its type in the Middle East."

TechForGood is an international organization that promotes entrepreneurs who use technology creatively in order to solve social and environmental problems.

TechForGood cofounder and CEO Nir Shimony says, "Electra Consumer Products joining us is an important step for the entrepreneurs, the Israeli ecosystem, and us. It reflects the global trend among companies and corporations towards taking part in programs with a twofold profit: economic and social."

The first group in the six-month program is slated to get underway in April. Electra Consumer's investment in the innovation program in 2017 was not disclosed, but is believed to be in the hundreds of thousands of shekels.

