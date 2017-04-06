Electra-owned Golan offers NIS 28 monthly deal

Only one day after the completion of its acquisition by Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ELEK) mobile operator Golan Telecom Ltd. is embarking on an aggressive sales campaign. Electra Consumer is thereby signaling its intention of regaining center stage in the cellular market, after losing tens of thousands of customers in recent months.

The company today announced a calls and messages package with six gigabytes for surfing at NIS 28 a month, with extra lines up to six lines at NIS 19 more. The package is for two years.

The company is also continuing its NIS 99-a-month everything included, including overseas, package for the Passover holiday. Under this package, the customer receives a package of minutes for calls and messages from overseas to Israel, plus surfing overseas up to six gigabytes (reading the small print on the offer is recommended).

Switching plans requires paying a NIS 49 fee (except for the everything included including overseas package).

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 6, 2017

