Elon Musk visits Israel

Billionaire innovative business magnate Elon Musk has paid a secret visit to Israel. In a post on Instagram, Musk is seen pouring flaming absinthe in a Jerusalem bar. The caption reads, "Learning how to pour flaming absinthe over a tower of glasses in a Jerusalem speakeasy. Everything's better with fire….."

"Globes" has learned that the clip was shot in the Gatsby bar in Jerusalem's Hillel Street a few days ago but was only posted this evening in order to keep Musk's visit to Israel secret. Musk has reportedly already left Israel and it remains unclear what was the purpose of his visit. He has seven million followers on Instagram.

The South Africa born American serial entrepreneur is best known for his Tesla electric car company and SpaceX space transport services company.

Musk was in Israel two years ago to visit the Mobileye car sensor plant in Jerusalem. On that occasion his visit was also secret with Musk arriving and departing in his private jet. He subsequently integrated Mobileye's sensors into his Tesla cars but the collaboration was halted after a Tesla car was involved in an accident. Mobileye has since been acquired by Intel for $15.3 billion.

Another of Musk's visionary projects is the Hyperloop high speed transportation project. There were reports last year that Hyperloop One wanted to build as project in Israel capable of transporting people from Tel Aviv to Eilat in 20 minutes.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 19, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018 .