Elovitch family reps resign from Bezeq board

The representatives of the Elovitch family have resigned from the board of directors of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ). Shaul Elovitch and his son Or Elovitch have resigned; Shlomo Rodav and Doron Turgeman have replaced them. The Bezeq board approved the appointments yesterday evening. In the next few weeks, the board will discuss appointing Rodav as chairman.

Rodav and Turgeman were appointed as representatives of B Communications (BCOM), through which Shaul Elovitch's Eurocom group holds Bezeq. Ami Barlev will be an alternate director for Orna Elovitch. The background to the appointments is the investigation by the Israel Securities Authority and Israel Police. In effect, they bring to an end the Elovitch family's control of Bezeq.

The Bezeq board also decided to cut the company's dividend to 70% of net profit.

The appointment of Tamir Cohen, who represents the Saidoff group that is due to acquire Eurocom, was not raised for discussion because it has yet to be approved by the Ministry of Communications, and the acquisition deal itself has not been completed and requires approval by the court and other agencies.

