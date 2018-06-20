Elsztain sells 16.5% Shufersal stake

Discount Investment Corporation (TASE: DISI), controlled by Eduardo Elsztain, has sold a 16.5% stake in supermarket chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) for NIS 850 million. There was a massive demand of NIS 1.2 billion from institutional investors. The sale was at NIS 21.83 per share, an 8% discount on the market price yesterday morning. After the sale, Discount Investment Corporation, saw its stake in Shufersal cut from 50.1% to 33.6%, leaving the supermarket chain without a controlling shareholder. RELATED ARTICLES Shufersal reports rise in revenue and profit Treasury: Food prices in Israel down 5.5% since 2015 Shufersal to develop Ra'anana office project Shufersal 2017 profit up 5% Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 20, 2018 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018