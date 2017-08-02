Emilia Cosmetics employees protest factory closure

Hundreds of employees at the Emilia Cosmetics factory in Yeruham, together with workers' committee members and other residents of the area, today demonstrated at Yeruham Junction against management of the plant, which closed the plant down and threatened to lay off its 300 employees. Round-the-clock negotiations, led by Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) Central Negev District chairman Armond Lankri, with the management of Emilia failed to produce results.

The workers' committee said, "The protest measures will continue and will escalate until the management of Emilia returns to the negotiating table and conducts serious negotiations for a new collective agreement with the factory's workers that will enable to plant to go on operating."

The Emilia Cosmetics factory produces toiletries and perfume products sold by retail chains. It is located in the Yeruham Local Council, and is part of Emilia Development (OFG) Ltd. (TASE:EMDV), controlled by businessman Oded Feller.

The plant, which currently employs 300 workers in the area, 85% of them women, constitutes the one of the main sources of livelihood for residents of Yeruham and Dimona.

Although the company was previously in difficulties and sought to make layoffs, it is now making a profit. According to Emilia's report to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), its net profit skyrocketed 370% in the first quarter.

