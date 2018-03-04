Energean signs $1.275b Tanin, Karish financing deal

Greek energy company Energean announced today that it had signed a $1.275 billion financing deal for the develop of Israel's Tanin and Karish offshore natural gas fields.

<p>The funds are being raised from a consortium of four banks led by Israel's <a target=new href=http://www.bankhapoalim.co.il/>Bank Hapoalim</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('662577',45,'EN')>POLI</a>), which will provide $375 million, while three international banks will each provide $300 million - Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, and Natixis.

<p>Energean is also planning an IPO on the London Stock Exchange to raise an additional $500 million, of which $300 million will be for developing the Israeli gas fields.

<p>Energean recently announced that it had enough signed contracts to begin closing financing and developing the Tanin and Karish fields. Energean has signed contracts to provide 4 billion cubic meters (BCM) of natural gas annually

<p>Energean bought the Tanin and Karish gas fields from <a target=new href=http://www.delek-group.com/Holdings/EnergyInfrastructure/DelekDrilling.aspx>Delek Drilling LP</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('475020',45,'EN')>DEDR.L</a>) and <a target=new href=http://www.nobleenergyinc.com/>Noble Energy Inc.</a> (NYSE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('NBL',4,'EN')>NBL</a>) follow the Israeli government gas outline agreement, which forced the two companies to sell the fields because they also owned Israel's offshore Tamar and Leviathan fields, which made them a monopoly.

<p>Energean has signed agreements to sell gas to a range of plants in Israel at an average of $4 per thermal unit, about 20% less than deals agreed by the Leviathan partners and 30% less than <a target=new href=http://www.iec.co.il/EN/IR/Pages/default.aspx/>Israel Electric Corporation</a> (IEC) (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('6000020',45,'EN')>ELEC.B22</a>) is paying the Tamar partners.

