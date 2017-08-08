Energy Ministry presents Karish-Tanin development plan

The National Planning and Building Commission today revised the development plan for the Karish and Tanin natural gas discoveries presented by Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources director general Shaul Meridor.

Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz said, "The Karish and Tanin development plan is another step in the progress of Israel's energy sector, and is demonstrating compliance with the timetables that were set. Implementation of the plan for encouraging small reservoirs approved by the government is promoting development of the reservoirs, thereby bolstering competition and lowering the prices in new contracts."

According to the plan, the two reservoirs will be developed consecutively. The Karish field will be developed first, followed by development of the Tanin field according to demand, the pace of production at Karish, and in order to ensure a stable supply and optimal utilization of the natural gas.

Gas from the Karish and Tanin reservoirs, which contain a total of 55 BCM, is slated to start flowing into the gas transportation system in 2020.

The development plan presented includes the construction of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) platform located 90 kilometers from the shore and construction of an undersea production system that will move the gas from the drilling sites to the FPSO platform. All processing of the gas will take place on this platform, including separation and processing of condensate and storing and loading it on a tanker that will carry it to the target port.

An 80-kilometer pipeline starting at the platform will be connected to a system on the sea bottom and a wider pipeline, which will transport the natural gas to the shore and be connected to the national gas carrying system. This wider pipeline will make it possible to connect additional gas discoveries in the future, thereby increasing the gas carrying capacity and the possibilities for supplying gas without building any more pipelines.

Development of Karish and Tanin by Energean will bolster redundancy in the natural gas supply system through another independent entry to the national gas transportation system in northern Israel, increase the supply to the Israeli consumer, and contribute to the development of a competitive natural gas sector in Israel.

