Enterprise service co Samanage raises $20m

Startups
14 Feb, 2017 12:20
Globes correspondent

Samanage recently launched its Service Desk Enterprise Edition on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Israeli employee services cloud based IT company Samanage today announced that it has received $20 million in new capital funding, including investments from Carmel Ventures, Gemini Israel Ventures, Marker LLC, Salesforce Ventures and Vintage Investment Partners.

Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the SaaS company's development center is in Netanya. Samanage also announced that it has recently launched the new Service Desk, Enterprise Edition, on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways.

Samanage founder and CEO Doron Gordon said, “This investment in Samanage is a vote of confidence in our leadership position in the IT and enterprise service management space. The new Samanage Service Desk will disrupt the IT service management industry by bringing a new level of automation and usability to the employee service experience.”

Samanage Service Desk, Enterprise Edition, available on the Salesforce AppExchange, manages IT service interactions in one place to deliver a unified experience to employees. By providing a solution that is intuitive to use, that leverages Salesforce technology, and can be shared across all departments, enterprise organizations gain actionable intelligence, peak efficiency and service success. Through automating manual business processes like an IT ticket, an HR onboarding service, or a facilities power outage, organizations can leverage one single solution for all employee ticket management.

“At Salesforce Ventures, we’re fueling the next generation of innovative technology within the Salesforce ecosystem,” said John Somorjai, EVP of Corporate Development and Salesforce Ventures, Salesforce. “With companies like Samanage, we can extend the power of the Salesforce platform, making our customers even more successful.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

