Enterprise software co Totango raises $9m

Israeli enterprise software company Totango has announced closing a $9 million financing round to continue to scale the company to exponential growth. Participants in the round include existing investors BGV, Canvas, Pitango, and Interwest, as well as new investor Grayhawk Capital.

Based in Tel Aviv and San Mateo, California Totango was founded by CEO Guy Nirpaz and CCO Omer Gotlieb.

The company's focus on the Enterprise to Customer (E2C) strategy has changed the game in Customer Success. Totango added a roster of new enterprise clients in 2017, including Dimension Data, Citrix, and Computer Associates. The company has also added industry veterans to the management team to spearhead the enterprise expansion, including COO Jamie Bertasi, SVP sales Bill Hobbs, and CMO Jill Rubin.

Traditionally, organizations have been focused on the pre-sales process, mostly ignoring the post-sales stage and opportunities. Companies are now realizing the key to strong and sustainable growth is through smart customer engagement and increasing revenue from existing accounts, whether it's a small number of high value accounts or thousands of smaller accounts.

Nirpaz said, "This is an exciting time for Customer Success. We continually strive to innovate in this field and build around best practices to facilitate adoption and maximum impact for our customers and their customers' success. Companies recognize that it's in their best interest to focus on taking care of their existing customers to drive the business forward. In this hyper-competitive environment, a well thought out customer success strategy brings real and sustained competitive advantage."

