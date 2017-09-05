Esther Hayut named Supreme Court president

This morning, Israel's Judicial Selection Committee unanimously elected Justice Esther Hayut as president of the Supreme Court in place of outgoing president Miriam Naor. The committee elected Justice Hanan Melcer as deputy president of the court. The two will be sworn in in their new roles in October.

Hayut's appointment follows failed attempts by Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked to change the convention whereby the presidency of the Supreme Court goes according to seniority among the court justices.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017