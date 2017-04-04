Events marketing co Bizzabo raises $6.5m

Israeli events marketing platform Bizzabo has announced the closing of $6.5 million series A financing round led by Magma Venture Partners cofounder Zvi Limon, serial entrepreneur Avigdor Willenz, founder of Annapurna Labs and Galileo Technology, and Danny Tocatly, a leading Israeli angel investor. Existing investors, including LionBird, Kaedan Capital, Prof. Yair Tauman, Gigi Levy, Eyal Ofer, and Eli Alroy also participated in the round.

RELATED ARTICLES Networking app Bizzabo raises $2.5m

With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by CEO Eran Ben-Shushan, Alon Alroy, and Boaz Katz. The company has raised $14.5 million to date including the latest financing round. The new capital will be invested into building new innovative capabilities and into supporting the company’s rapidly growing customer base.

Bizzabo's cloud-based event success platform provides marketers with a suite of tools for events. Bizzabo offers corporations, publishers, agencies and third party event planners the tools to streamline and optimize their events.

Ben-Shushan said, “Events are a strategic channel for our customers to drive business objectives, but no modern platform is bringing together the variety of tools needed to collect and leverage the necessary data to make events more valuable to driving business goals. Bizzabo is the only platform focusing on event success, and not just event management, by building a product that helps organizers boost registrations, productivity, engagement and other key metrics. This round of funding will allow us to scale our team further and drive the innovation this industry is craving. As more engagement migrates online in-person events are becoming more important than ever. Using our platform, sales, marketing and HR teams are able to take the power of events to new heights.”

Limon said, “We believe in investing in companies with a big vision and a proven execution track record. Bizzabo is transforming the way companies utilize events as a core component of their business. Bizzabo is bringing intuitive design and modern analytics reporting that exists in industries such as AdTech and MarTech to the events industry. By creating a platform that emphasizes event success, the company is enabling businesses of all sizes to drive real and lasting ROI from their event budget. Bizzabo is redefining the event space by applying the same data driven, ROI based approaches today’s giant SaaS solutions used to revolutionize the way companies run their sales and marketing initiatives.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017