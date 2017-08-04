Ex chief of staff to testify against Netanyahu

In a major breakthrough in the police investigations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former chief of staff Ari Harow has signed a state's witness agreement with the State Prosecutor. The deal was signed after protracted talks between Harow's attorney Adv. Eli Zohar and negotiators in the State Prosecutor's office.

Harow will provide information in the 1000 and 2000 affair investigations against the Prime Minister who is suspected of fraud and breach of trust. All further details about the state's witness agreement are subject to a gag order.

