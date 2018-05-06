Expect worse jams as Israeli car imports soar 83%

More than 100,000 new vehicles were imported to Israel in January-April, 83.2% more than in the corresponding period in 2017, according to figures published today by the Israel Tax Authority. Imports of goods to Israel totaled $5.8 billion in April, 23.2% more than in April 2017.

The Tax Authority attributes the jump in imports of vehicles to the environmental tax hike which took effect on January 1, 2017, leading people to bring their vehicle imports forward from early 2017 to late 2016. At the same time, the trend clearly indicates an increase in vehicle imports. 22,5658 private vehicles were imported to Israel in April alone, compared with 16,667 in April 2017, a 35.4% rise.

Imports of commercial vehicles, on the other hand, totaled 629 in April, compared with 811 in April 2017. Imports of passenger vehicles totaled 108,244 in January-April 2018, 83.2% more than in the corresponding period last year, partly due to a wish to record vehicles as a model of the new year. Trend data show a rise in imports of passenger vehicles beginning in July 2017.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 6, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018