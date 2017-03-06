Export Inst mobile pavilion proves major draw

Hats off to the Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute and its chairman, Ramzi Gabbay, who organized the Israeli pavilion at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The relatively small and crowded pavilion had dozens of corners for startups to present their wares, and it appears that the demand outstripped the supply.

Thousands of meetings took place in the Israeli pavilion, which surprisingly received no official visits from either the Minister of Communications or the Minister of the Economy and Industry. Such visits are important, because there are things they can learn at the pavilion. Even without them, however, the exhibitors appear to have done well.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017