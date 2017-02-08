search
Front > News

Eyal Cohen appointed CEO Shikun & Binui Contractors in Americas

Eyal Cohen Photo: PR
8 Feb, 2017 11:42
שלח תגובה במיילShachar Fuchs

Cohen will manage the existing contracting operations of Shikun & Binui in the US, Colombia and Guatemala and will act to broaden and develop activities across the continent.

Shikun u'Binui Group (TASE: SKBN) has announced the appointment of Eyal Cohen as CEO of the Group's contracting operations in the Americas.

Cohen will manage the existing contracting operations of Shikun & Binui in the US, Colombia and Guatemala and will act to broaden and develop activities across the continent.

Cohen has extensive knowledge and experience in the field of infrastructure, both in the public and private sectors. He served as CEO of EAPC (Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Company) for the last five years and prior to that he was Deputy CEO and Chief Financial and Trading Officer of the company.

Cohen previously served as coordinator of the economic and infrastructure offices in the Accountant General's Department, Ministry of Finance. In this capacity, he also coordinated the operations of PFI / BOT in the field of infrastructure, water and transport.

Cohen, 44, is married with 3 children. He is a CPA, and has an MBA in Finance from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a BA in Economics and Accounting from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Eyal Cohen Photo: PR
Eyal Cohen Photo: PR
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016