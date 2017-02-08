Eyal Cohen appointed CEO Shikun & Binui Contractors in Americas

Shikun u'Binui Group (TASE: SKBN) has announced the appointment of Eyal Cohen as CEO of the Group's contracting operations in the Americas.

Cohen will manage the existing contracting operations of Shikun & Binui in the US, Colombia and Guatemala and will act to broaden and develop activities across the continent.

Cohen has extensive knowledge and experience in the field of infrastructure, both in the public and private sectors. He served as CEO of EAPC (Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Company) for the last five years and prior to that he was Deputy CEO and Chief Financial and Trading Officer of the company.

Cohen previously served as coordinator of the economic and infrastructure offices in the Accountant General's Department, Ministry of Finance. In this capacity, he also coordinated the operations of PFI / BOT in the field of infrastructure, water and transport.

Cohen, 44, is married with 3 children. He is a CPA, and has an MBA in Finance from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a BA in Economics and Accounting from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 8, 2017

