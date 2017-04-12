FDA approves Mazor spinal deformity system

Globes correspondent Israeli surgical guidance systems developer Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) (Nasdaq: Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) has received FDA clearance for its Mazor X Align™ software. Mazor X Align is designed to assist surgeons in planning spinal deformity correction and spinal alignment for procedures performed with the Mazor X Surgical Assurance Platform.

Mazor X Align leverages Mazor Robotics’ extensive experience in pre-operative planning, image processing, computerized anatomy recognition, and registration of different imaging modalities. It is the latest module to be added to the Mazor X proprietary Pre-operative Analytics software suite, and enables surgeons to create a patient-specific, three-dimensional spinal alignment plan. The 3D plan simulates an entire spine, allowing pre-operative estimation of the impact of a planned surgical correction on the patient’s posture post-operatively, considering segmental range-of-motion and final alignment parameters.

Mazor Robotics CEO Ori Hadomi said, “Mazor X Align is the product of Mazor’s development program and represents our innovative pipeline and visionary team experience. We are dedicated to pushing the envelope bringing to the market advanced products and applications in order to benefit an increasing number of patients suffering from difficult conditions and supporting the medical professionals serving them.”

Mazor X Align will be released to a selection of Mazor X customers in early May. This early release will be followed by a widespread release during the second half of 2017.

