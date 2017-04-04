FDA approves Teva's innovative Huntington's drug

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) tablets for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease (HD). AUSTEDO is the first deuterated product approved by the FDA and only the second product approved in HD. The product was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA.

A rare and fatal neurodegenerative disorder, HD affects more than 35,000 people in the US. Chorea - involuntary, random and sudden, twisting and/or writhing movements - is one of the most striking physical manifestations of this disease and occurs in approximately 90% of patients.

“Chorea is a major symptom for many living with Huntington disease. It impacts patients’ functionality and activities of daily living, and there have been limited treatment options for these patients,” said Teva President of Global R&D and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Michael Hayden. "Based on the results demonstrated in the clinical development program which supported the approval of AUSTEDO and our ongoing commitment to patients, we feel uniquely positioned to bring this treatment option forward.”

The FDA approval was based on results from a Phase III randomized, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of AUSTEDO in reducing chorea in patients with HD (First-HD).

“At Teva, we have a long history of establishing, comprehensive disease management programs in chronic disease areas. We have highly skilled teams experienced in building relationships with patients, their care partners and healthcare professionals,” said Teva president and CEO of Global Specialty Medicines Dr. Rob Koremans “Bringing a new treatment forward where the unmet need is so significant is an inspiring opportunity. Our commercial and medical organizations are well prepared to make this important treatment available to the HD community.”

“Chorea associated with Huntington’s disease has a significant impact on those living with the disease and their families,” said Louise Vetter, Chief Executive Officer of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. “The FDA’s approval of AUSTEDO represents an important new treatment option for people with HD and highlights the need for more therapeutic resources for this underserved patient community.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017