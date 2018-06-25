search
Front > News

Facebook acquisitions chief due in Israel

Facebook Photo: Shutterstock
25 Jun, 2018 16:14
שלח תגובה במיילYasmin Yablonko

A senior figure in Facebook's M&A team, probably VP corporate development Amin Zoufonoun, will visit Israel later this week, sources inform "Globes."

A senior figure in Facebook's M&A team, probably VP corporate development Amin Zoufonoun, will visit Israel later this week, sources inform "Globes."

A source close to Facebook said that Zoufonoun has been responsible for Facebook's previous acquisitions in Israel. In each of the four Israeli acquisitions, talks extended over several months to more than a year with Zoufonoun visiting Israel alongside talks at Facebook headquarters in California.

Facebook acquired Snaptu for $70 million in 2011; Face.com for $100 million in 2012, Onavo for $150 million in 2013 and Pebbles for $60 million in 2015. It is unclear why Zoufonoun is coming to Israel and if any acquisition is in the pipeline.

Zoufonoun joined Facebook in 2011 from Google where he was also in charge of M&As. Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Facebook Photo: Shutterstock
Facebook Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018