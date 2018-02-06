Facebook launches Marketplace in Israel

Facebook yesterday launched Marketplace, an arena for buying and selling, in Israel. The arena will be accessible in Hebrew and Arabic. Marketplace will go on the air gradually over the coming weeks.

Marketplace is a local shopping arena for buying and selling products. It operates in 51 countries, and Facebook says that it has over 550 million active users active in buying and selling groups. Millions of products are published on it each month.

A seller photographs the product, describes its features, and lists the asking price. The buyer can find products by category and segment through various filters. Connections between sellers and buyers are through Facebook Messenger, and the deal itself does not take place through Facebook. Facebook has set rules for the product that can be publicized and sold. Violations can be reported, and the company emphasizes that everything published on Marketplace is supervised. Entry to Marketplace is restricted to those over 18.

Even before the official launch of Marketplace, many Facebook groups have formed local selling arenas, some of which have been segmented by categories (children's products, such as costumes, for example) and others by local groups of residents in special communities (in the framework of Yad2 groups managers chains).

