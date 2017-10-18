Fattal opens boutique hotel in Jerusalem

Fattal Hotel Management Ltd. is launching the Leonardo Boutique Jerusalem hotel, in which it has invested NIS 30 million. The 74-room hotel occupies 4,200 square meters on Hanevi'im Street in central Jerusalem. The hotel is located in a new building designed by architect Adi Hoek, with interior decorations by designer Ari Shaltiel. The hotel's chef is Shalom Kadosh. The hotel is catering to businessmen and tourists (lacking a swimming pool, for example, it has less family appeal). It contains a fitness room, event and meeting halls, parking spaces and a business lounge available to guests 24 hours a day.

Fattal Hotel Management chairman and CEO David Fattal said, "Business tourism in Israel is prospering and growing. As a development company, not just a hotel management company, we are increasing the supply and providing business tourism solutions on this matter. In recent years, we have been searching for additional locations outside Tel Aviv that can attract business tourism, and when we found such a site in Jerusalem, we created a hotel that provides a solution for businesspeople coming to the city, in addition to tourists and couples looking for a boutique experience. We also wanted to strengthen the city and provide new tourist opportunities for both tourists and business owners in the city."

Despite the Ministry of Tourism's aim of opening middle-level tourist hotels, the new hotel does not appeal to this market; its combination of modern and ancient design appeals to a different audience. Prices vary from NIS 1,000 to NIS 1,700 for an overnight stay plus breakfast.

