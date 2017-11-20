Fattal to build new Eilat hotel

Fattal Hotels, with its partners Ontario and Emma hotels, has announced that it is the start building its first new hotel in Eilat for 15 years. The new 182-room hotel will be a fourth high-rise hotel in the north beach block adjacent to Herods Palace hotel. The hotel will have 13 floors totaling 13,000 square meters. The total investment for building the hotel will be NIS 140 million.

The hotel will also have a large 1,200 square meter conference center, which could be converted into a casino if Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin's plan to allow gambling in Eilat is implemented - something which seems unlikely at present.

Fattal Hotels CEO Avia Mizrahi-Magen said, "We believe that tourism to Eilat is flourishing and in the Ministry of Tourism's plan to strengthen foreign tourism to the city. All this, including the development of the new airport, will make Eilat into an attractive destination for many tourists. We also believe in developing Eilat's conferences culture and so we have decided to expand our offering of large halls in Israel and we will also build a new hall in the Herod's Palace complex."

The is the second new hotel in Eilat announced this month. At the start of November, the cornerstone was laid in Eilat for the 400-room Astral Lite hotel, the first budget priced hotel to be built in the Red Sea resort for 15 years.

Astral already operates five hotels in Eilat and Fattal operates 11 hotels in the Red Sea resort.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 20, 2017

