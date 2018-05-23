Ferring invests $15m in Israeli unit Bio-Technology General

Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that it is investing $15 million to expand biotech production capabilities at its Israeli subsidiary Bio-Technology General (BTG). Over the next three years, Ferring will incorporate new production lines and innovative technologies at the BTG facility in the Beer Tuvia’s industrial park south of Tel Aviv. These technologies will support the development of new treatments in reproductive medicine and women’s health, in addition to the manufacturing of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for Rekovelle (follitropin delta), Ferring’s latest fertility treatment.

Ferring SVP manufacturing Hervé Udriot said, “Ferring is committed to investing in innovative technology platforms to create new solutions for patients in our core area of reproductive medicine and women’s health. BTG is already helping people around the world to build families through the development of our latest fertility treatment. This significant investment will allow us to maintain our scientific leadership in the fertility field.”

BTG general manager Tal Levy said, “Ferring’s further investment at BTG demonstrates our ability to expand the company’s growing capabilities in biologics to create innovative solutions for patients. The demand for fertility treatments is growing and upgrading our production system will ultimately enable us to help even more people around the world to become.”

Bio-Technology General (BTG), a subsidiary of Swiss Pharmaceutical Ferring, was founded in 1980 and is the longest-standing bio-pharmaceutical company in Israel. BTG has an R&D and manufacturing facility for female fertility, growth hormone and osteoarthritis of the knees. BTG is also one of the few pharmaceutical companies in Israel that have brought a product to the market. BTG employs some 300 people in its plant in Beer Tuvia Industrial Park, of whom 50 are involved in research.

