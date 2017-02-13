Israeli fintech co CrediFi raises $13m

Israeli fintech company <a target=new href=https://www.credifi.com/>CrediFi</a>has completed a $13 million financing round, bringing the total raised since its founding to $23 million. CrediFi provides cloud-based big data solutions for the US income-producing real estate market. based in Modi'in, the real estate debt data company's goal is to increase transparency in this market and enable its players - lenders, borrowers, realtors, and property owners - to make informed business decisions about investments and capital loans.

"The US income-producing real estate market will continue changing quickly this year, and will require sophisticated innovative solutions for finding attractive financing opportunities on the one hand and managing risks wisely on the other," the company says. "CrediFi's solutions facilitate full transparency in the market and provide access to special information for these two aspects."

The company's database covers all 50 US states, over 2.3 million income-producing properties (offices, shopping malls, residential buildings, warehouses, etc.), and $13 trillion in both ordinary loans and bonds. CrediFi's platform includes detailed information about borrowers, lenders, real estate company portfolios, and analyst analyses of them. The company's clients include leading US financial institutions, owners of income-producing properties, and hedge fund owners.

"The first stage required in order to improve this huge market, estimated at $15 trillion, is creating full transparency in everything pertaining to the property market, lenders, and borrowers of income-producing properties," says CrediFi founder and CEO Ely Razin. "Over the past two years, we've proven that we can do this. In the next stage, we'll continue to provide new technological tools to borrowers, lenders, and property owners that will enable them to look more deeply at the market, while creating new business opportunities."

Since its first financing round, CrediFi has enlarged its database from $1 trillion to $13 trillion in loans, representing four billion sq.m. of income-producing properties in the US. For the first time, the company makes it possible to view a variety of government loans (such as Fannie Mae) in one database, next to types of income-producing real estate loans in the US. In addition, the company has developed technology for graphic display of properties and loans with the help of detailed maps of the relevant areas.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017